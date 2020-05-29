Aggie basketball officially announces signing of Jaxson Robinson

Robinson, who graduated a year early and reclassified, helped guide Ada High School to the Class 4A State Tournament and a 21-6 record after averaging 15.4 points.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball announced the signing of Jaxson Robinson to a National Letter of Intent. A native of Ada, Oklahoma, Robinson is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

“We are excited and thankful to have Jaxson join our family,” assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “He’s a perfect example of a high character student-athlete. Aggieland will quickly find out how special he and his family are. Jaxson’s presence greatly impacts the trajectory of our program.”

Robinson, who graduated a year early and reclassified, helped guide Ada High School to the Class 4A State Tournament and a 21-6 record after averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a junior.

While playing for Team Griffin in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, Robinson helped capture the 2019 16U championship at the Nike Peach Jam. In the championship game, he hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 points. In the semifinals, Robinson tallied eight points and scored 19 points in the team’s quarterfinal matchup.

A consensus top-75 recruit, Robinson is ranked 59th and 72nd by Rivals and 247Sports, respectively. Prior to his reclassification, the 6-foot-5 guard ranked No. 42 in the 2021 ESPN 60.