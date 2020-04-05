Aggie women's basketball adds a second transfer in Minnesota's Destiny Pitts

The 5-10 guard is rated as the second-best transfer player by ESPN.com. She averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and head coach Gary Blair announced the signing of transfer Destiny Pitts on Saturday. Pitts spent her first three seasons at Minnesota, where she earned All-Big Ten honors and was the consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017-18.

The 5-10 guard is rated as the second-best transfer player by ESPN.com. She averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while shooting 46% from the three-point line this season.

Pitts was named to the All-Big Ten First Team during her sophomore campaign. She averaged 16.3 points per game, starting 32 games and raining in 81 three-pointers on the year. Her full set of skills were on display against Boston College (Dec. 8, 2019), where she poured in a career-high 35 points, shooting six of eight from behind the arc and 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.

The Detroit native started 15 games this past season. She was tabbed as a consensus Preseason All-Big Ten selection. During the year she became the 25th player in Gopher history to enter the 1,000-point club. The sharpshooter was named the Big Ten and U.S. Basketball Writers Association Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 15, 2019. She finished her career at Minnesota ranked 4th all-time in three-pointers made (216) and 2nd in free throw percentage (.850%).

In her rookie season, she earned consensus Big Ten Freshman of the Year recognition. She led the squad with 7.4 rebounds per contest and was the fourth highest scorer with 13.1 points per game. She tied a program record, earning seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week selections.