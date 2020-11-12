(10) Aggie women's basketball goes to 5-0 after 79-56 win over Little Rock

The Aggies are now 3-0 on the road this season including two-ranked wins.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggies improve to 5-0, while the Trojans fall to 2-2 on the year.

· A&M collects its 11th victory in the all-time series, and is 11-2 overall versus Little Rock.

· The Aggies extend their winning streak versus non-conference opponents to 10.

TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies are now 3-0 on the road this season including two-ranked wins.

· This is the largest margin of victory on an opponent’s home court since the Aggies defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Feb. 22, 2018.

· A&M won the turnover battle by 10, and scored 22 points off turnovers.

· The Maroon & White held the Trojans to 37.3% from the field, marking the third time this season they have held an opponent under 40%.

· The Aggies held the lead for 39:18 of the ballgame. They have played with the lead for more than 38:00 for the third-straight game.

· A&M was outrebounded for the first time this season, 38-29.

· The Aggie bench outscored the Trojans 34-0, led by Alexis Morris and Destiny Pitts.

· Texas A&M made 20-or-more free throws for the second-straight game and fourth overall this year.

· N’dea Jones, Ciera Johnson and Kayla Wells started their 69th consecutive game as a trio.

· Four Aggies scored in double-digits for the second time this year.

· The starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, Aaliyah Wilson, Ciera Johnson and N’dea Jones made its fifth appearance of the year.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Aaliyah Wilson led the team with 13 points on 5-11 shooting.

· Wilson notched a career-high six steals, leading A&M to its most steals all year (12).

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native now has four games in her career of four-or-more steals.

· Wilson has scored double-digits in four-consecutive games.

· N’dea Jones moved into sixth all-time in rebounds at A&M, finishing the game with 815 career boards.

· Ciera Johnson scored double-digits for the third time this year.

· Destiny Pitts led the team with four made threes on eight attempts and scored 12 points.

· Alexis Morris scored 12 points off the bench, the most in her Aggie career.

· Morris was a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.

· Head Coach Gary Blair improves to 11-1 against Little Rock and Trojan head coach Joe Foley

