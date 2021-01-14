(7) Aggie women's basketball puts perfect record on the road at LSU on Thursday

Texas A&M has tied its longest win streak in program history, securing 12-consecutive victories for the fifth time.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 7 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for the second half of its two-game road trip, as the Aggies take on the LSU Tigers in a 6 p.m. matchup Thursday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. The game is slated to be streamed on SEC Network+, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

With 0.4 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game against Arkansas, Jordan Nixon banked a running layup off the glass to put the Aggies (12-0, 3-0) up 74-73, a basket that proved to be the game-winner against the then-No. 13 Razorbacks. The sophomore guard from New York, New York, finished with nine points and a team-high five assists. Senior forward N’dea Jones notched her 34th career double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) to take sole possession of first place on A&M’s all-time list. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also moved into sole possession of fifth place in rebounds, snagging her 894th career board.

Aaliyah Wilson logged a career-high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field against her former team. The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native also garnered SEC Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career. Kayla Wells added 11 points, and Ciera Johnson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Aggies feasted on the boards, outrebounding Arkansas by a 41-28 margin, winning the rebounding battle for the 11th time this season. Points in the paint told the story of the game, defeating the Razorbacks 44-14 down low.

Texas A&M tied its longest win streak in program history, securing 12-consecutive victories for the fifth time, and first time since the 2011 National Championship team. The 12-0 record to start the year ties the 2008-09 team for the best record to start a season at A&M. The Maroon & White also defeated back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they defeated No. 23 Tennessee and No. 11 Mississippi State.

In her 10th season at the helm of LSU, Nikki Fargas’ team comes in with a 4-6 overall record, including a 2-2 start to SEC play. The Tigers are led by a pair of double-digit scorers in Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa. Pointer leads the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game and serves as the squad’s primary facilitator, logging 46 assists this year. Aifuwa, operates as the Tiger’s primary post presence, averaging 11.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.