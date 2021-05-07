Aggies Battle No. 4 Gators in Series Opener

The Aggies were able to get an infield popup, but Charla Echols secured the Florida win with one swing with a walk off home run.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team battled against the No. 4 Florida Gators on Friday night at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, but fell 5-3 in the seventh inning, as the Gators walked it off. With Florida down to its last two outs, Charla Echols hit a three-run shot over the centerfield fence to cement the win.

A&M was able to get on the board first in the top of the second inning after Bre Warren hit a gapper into left center to record her 11th double of the season. The freshman has registered sixth doubles in conference action to tie for second in program history with doubles in SEC play in a single season. Warren touched home on an RBI single by Kayla Garcia to put the Maroon & White on top 1-0. Garcia earned her first start and RBI of the season this evening.

In the top of the third, the Aggies plated two more runs to take a 3-0 lead with Warren’s two-run RBI single up the middle. Florida answered in the bottom half of the inning, scoring two on a pair of doubles.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Gators drew back-to-back walks. The Aggies were able to get an infield popup, but Charla Echols secured the Florida win with one swing with a walk off home run.

Warren and Garcia both finished the night going 2-for-3 and combined for three RBI. As a team, Texas A&M compiled seven hits, the most Florida’s Elizabeth Hightower has given up all season.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog (12-5) was saddled with the loss after tossing 6.1 innings of work, scattering five hits on five runs, while striking out five. The junior also recorded her 200th career strikeout.

The Aggies fall to 31-18 on the season and 8-14 in conference play, while the Gators improve to 38-8 on the season and 17-5 in league play.

KEY INNINGS

T2| Bre Warren doubled to the gap in left center. Kelly Martinez reached on a fielding error, as Warren would move to third. Kayla Garcia singled up the middle to score Warren. A&M 1, FL 0



T3| Makinzy Herzog walked and moved to third on a Haley Lee double to right field. Morgan Smith reached first on a fielder’s choice. Lee and Smith advanced to second and third after Herzog was thrown out at home after a rundown between third and home. Bre Warren singled up the middle and Lee and Smith scored. A&M 3, FL 0





B3| Cheyenne Lindsey doubled to left field and would score on a double by Hannah Adams. Kendyl Lindaman singled to right field to score Adams. A&M 3, FL 2

B7| Cheyenne Lindsey and Hannah Adams walked. Charla Echols homered to centerfield. FL 5, A&M 3

Top Offensive Players:

Bre Warren| 2-for-3

Kayla Garcia| 2-for-3



Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog (12-5) – 6.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 SO, 5 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team’s fight…

“I thought we played really well. I thought Herzog pitched really well. It’s tough when you walk the first two batters in the seventh inning, but they end up being the tying and game-winning run. Defensively, we made plays and offensively we just came out aggressive. We expected to win this game and we expected to come out and fight. We prepared ourselves accordingly and just didn’t finish it.”

On Kayla Garcia earning her first start of the season…

“I thought Kayla Garcia was terrific. I talk about what that means for that kid who’s been fighting for a spot for a long time, and what it looks like to not give up and not sit there and check out because you’re not in the lineup. She’s been working hard. She’s been looking good. We’ve been looking for opportunities for her and we felt starting this game was the right decision for her. I’m really proud of the way she managed that and how she got her teammates fired up.”

On Bre Warren’s timely hitting…