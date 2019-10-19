COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving squad started its season off with a powerful win over No. 14 Ohio State. The Aggies notched 174 points total, defeating the Buckeyes at 124, with four student-athletes recording multiple first-place finishes.

A&M started the meet with a 12 to 7 lead over Ohio State after impressive diving performances the day before. Junior Charlye Campbell clinched first both days for the Aggies, earning 306.60 on the 3-meter and 301.88 on the 1-meter dives. Freshman Alyssa Clairmont finished third in both events, notching a score of 278.17 in the 3-meter and 281.18 in the 1-meter, adding big points for the Aggies.

Sophomore Caroline Theil notched her first Olympic Trial cut time this weekend, finishing 2:17.35 in the 200 IM. The Aggies completed a 1-2 finish in the 200 Free with senior Karling Hemstreet earning first (1:50.01) and junior Camryn Toney placing second (1:51.25), helping kickstart the momentum early on. The 200 Back was a 1-2-3 finish for A&M with senior Anna Belousova collecting first with 2:16.48, Theil clinching second (2:17.35) and senior Victoria Roubique earning third (2:18.01).

Redshirt senior Raena Eldridge earned first in the 50 Free (23.15) and the 100 Free (51.04). Belousova also placed first in both 100 Breast (1:02.33) and 200 Breast (2:16.48). Sophomore Emma Carlton notched double firsts as well in the 100 Back (53.83) and 100 Butterfly (53.82).

The Aggies are now 2-0 all-time against Ohio State after also stopping the Buckeyes in their season opener a year ago.

The Aggie’s continue their season against the University of Texas on Friday November 1st at 6 p.m at the Rec Center Natatorium. Follow on Twitter updates @aggieswimdive.

Quotes

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On Charlye Campbell’s performance this weekend…

“It made me feel really good again since she has been battling that injury in her neck but she pulled it off.”

On the squad’s performance this weekend…

“We’re on a heavy weightlifting cycle right now in conditioning so their legs sort of lost them today, but they still pulled it off. I was very proud of them.”

Junior Diver Charlye Campbell

Her thoughts on finishing first…

“I thought it was a really good start to the season, I think it was good to see where we are at as a team. We did some really good stuff, we were up against some really tough competition. We match up really well against Ohio State.”

Woman’s Head Coach Steve Bultman

His thoughts on todays match up…

“I really thought it was going to be really close but winning the 200 relay really got us off to a good start. Karling Hemstreet and Camryn Toney going 1 – 2 in the 200 Free was huge, especially right after we didn’t do as well as we wanted in the 1000 so that was really important. Emma Carlton, Anna Belousova and Raena Eldridge all won two events each. We had some girls who stepped up. I was really pleased.”

Sophomore Caroline Theil

On getting today’s win…

“It makes me feel pretty good. It shows that the training we’ve been doing really pays off this early in the season. I’m just getting back from an injury where I pulled all of last year so just used my arms in the water so finally being back in the water and able to use my legs to my full potential is really nice.”