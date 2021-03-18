Aggies Begin NCAA Championships With 800 Free Relay Competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team began NCAA Championships Wednesday night with 800 free relay competition at Greensboro Aquatic Center.



The 800 free relay team of freshman Chloe Stepanek, senior Camryn Toney, junior Caroline Theil and senior Jing Wen Quah clocked in at 7:02.48, good for 12th place. Stepanek recorded a 200 free personal best as the lead off (1:42.89), while Toney also swam her fastest time this season (1:47.04).



The Aggies will return to action with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m.



For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.



Top Finishes

800 Free Relay – Chloe Stepanek, Camryn Toney, Caroline Theil, Jing Wen Quah – 7:02.48



Meet Details

Thursday March 18th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 400 medley relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: 1-meter - Results | Watch



Friday March 19th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 medley relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: 3-meter - Results | Watch



Saturday March 20th

9 a.m. CT Prelims - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Finals: 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay - Results | Watch

5 p.m. CT Diving: Platform Diving - Results | Watch