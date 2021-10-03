Aggies Begin Play at SEC Tournament Wednesday

Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13 SEC) closed the regular season with a 56-46 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball opens the SEC Tournament with a 6 p.m. matchup Wednesday against the Vanderbilt Commodores inside Bridgestone Arena.

The Aggies (8-9, 2-8) are coming off a hard-fought battle at No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday where the Razorbacks pulled away in the last minute of the second half to win 87-80. The offensive outburst was the Aggies’ highest point total in SEC play this season and the most since scoring 82 against New Orleans to open the season on Nov. 29.

Emanuel Miller and Quenton Jackson led the way with 23 points apiece. Miller added 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and was named SEC Player of the Week for his efforts. Jackson drained five 3-pointers, a new career high for the Los Angeles native. Savion Flagg tallied 16 points.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Scarborough, Ontario, native leads the SEC and ranks 35th nationally in field goal percentage at 56 percent. Jackson averages 10.5 points per contest, while Flagg ranks third on the team with 8.8 points per game.

Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13 SEC) closed the regular season with a 56-46 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Commodores are led by All-SEC First Team member Scottie Pippen Jr., who averages a team-high 20.6 points per game. Jordan Wright averages 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest, and Maxwell Evans averages 8.5 points.