Aggies, Bennett Rocket to Lead at Old Waverly

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team rocketed into the lead at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championships with a sparkling 14-under par 274 in second round on Saturday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

The Aggies started the day in fourth place, but under-par rounds by all four scorers vaulted them to the top of the leaderboard. Texas A&M will go for its second tournament victory of the spring on Sunday, beginning at 9:40 a.m. from the first tee. The Aggies are paired with Georgia and Arkansas.

After two rounds, the Aggies were 17-under par and held a one-stroke advantage over Georgia (-16). Rounding out the top 10 teams were Arkansas (-14), Tennessee (-13), Vanderbilt (-10), LSU (-10), host Mississippi State (-9), Ole Miss (-7), East Tennessee State (-2), Alabama (+1) and Kansas State (+1).

Junior Sam Bennett charged to the top of the individual leaderboard with a bogey-free 6-under 66, which matched his low round as a collegian. At 9-under for the tournament, Bennett takes a two-stroke lead into the final round over Spencer Cross (-7) of Tennessee and a three-stroke advantage over five players tied for third (-6).

Other Aggies carding under-par rounds were seniors Walker Lee and Dan Erickson, who both posted 3-under 69s, and freshman Daniel Rodrigues with a 1-under 71.

After Bennett in the individual standings for the Aggies were Lee in a tie for ninth at 4-under (71-69), Erickson in a tie for 15th at 3-under (72-69), Rodrigues in a tie for 30th at 1-under (73-70), sophomore William Paysse in a tied for 44th at 1-over (75-70) and senior Brandon Smith in a tie for 67th at 5-over (75-74).

