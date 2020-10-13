(11) Aggies look to build off huge win; WR Caleb Chapman likely out for the season

As the Aggies prepare for a road contest at Mississippi State, the players are riding high after picking up A&M's first win over a top five opponent since 2014.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Head coach Jimbo Fisher won't call it a program changing win. But, taking down number four Florida is a massive step in the right direction for the now ranked number 11 Texas A&M football team.

For his efforts in helping the Aggies win, quarterback Kellen Mond has been named the SEC offensive player of the week. Mond, who became A&M's all-time passing leader in the victory, threw for over 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It's not all sunshine and roses for the 2-1 Aggies though. Wide receiver Caleb Chapman is likely done for the year after suffering an injury on his game tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.