(11) Aggies look to build off huge win; WR Caleb Chapman likely out for the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Head coach Jimbo Fisher won't call it a program changing win. But, taking down number four Florida is a massive step in the right direction for the now ranked number 11 Texas A&M football team.
For his efforts in helping the Aggies win, quarterback Kellen Mond has been named the SEC offensive player of the week. Mond, who became A&M's all-time passing leader in the victory, threw for over 335 yards and 3 touchdowns.
It's not all sunshine and roses for the 2-1 Aggies though. Wide receiver Caleb Chapman is likely done for the year after suffering an injury on his game tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.
As the Aggies prepare for a road contest at Mississippi State, the players are riding high after picking up A&M's first win over a top five opponent since 2014.