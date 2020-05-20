Aggie athletic director Ross Bjork provides updates during bi-weekly Zoom press conference

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you like riding roller coasters hop on the COVID-19 ride because up and down we go.



Last week, the PAC-12 and California State University system made news that seemed to put Texas A&M's non-conference football games against Colorado and Fresno State in jeopardy.



But, during his bi-weekly Zoom press conference with the media on Tuesday, Aggie athletic director Ross Bjork eased the 12th Man's mind.



As of now, both the Buffaloes and Bulldogs are planning on coming to Kyle Field this fall.



In addition, with many states beginning to reopen businesses, not to mention the NFL allowing essential personnel back in their facilities begging on Monday, optimism and confidence the 2020 season will happen continues to grow.



Bjork agrees with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley on having a small window to return at the right time, but believes that time is in June.





