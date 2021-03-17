Aggies Blank Houston Baptist in 11th Shutout of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball defeated Houston Baptist 6-0 in a midweek matchup Tuesday at Davis Diamond. The Aggies climb to 18-3, while Houston Baptist drops to 8-4.



Texas A&M extends its win streak to eight, while marking their 11th shutout win of the year.



Kayla Poynter got the start in the circle and tossed 5.0 innings of work. The senior allowed five hits and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts to cement her fifth win of the season. Grace Uribe tossed the final two innings and struck out two.



Kelbi Fortenberry, Shaylee Ackerman and Bre Warren each recorded a hit, while Makinzy Herzog led the offense with two. Herzog finished 2-for-2 with a double and home run.



The Aggies have recorded a home run in eight of their last nine games, marking Herzog's fifth of the season, while extending her hitting streak to five.



The Maroon & White did not allow Houston Baptist to touch third, limiting the Huskies to only three in scoring position.