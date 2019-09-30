BATON ROUGE, La. — The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies continued their hot streak, registering a 2-0 win over the LSU Tigers Sunday afternoon at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The victors bus back to College Station as owners of a five-match win streak in which they have outscored opponents 20-1. The Maroon & White opened SEC play with a 3-0-0 mark for the first time since the 2014 campaign. Texas A&M (9-1-2) logged 11 goals through the first three matches of league play for the first time since 2013.

The 2-0 final score belied the Aggies’ dominance throughout the match. Texas A&M owned distinct advantages in shots (29-3), shots-on-goal (11-1) and corner kicks (7-0). Aggie shots found crossbars or posts on five occasions.

The ball spent most of the first 45 minutes in the Aggies’ attacking end, but never found its way to the net. The Maroon & White held edges in shots (9-1) and corner kicks (3-0), but they were kept off the scoreboard with three balls hitting the metalwork and LSU goalkeeper Sydney Lau making three saves.

The Aggies’ relentless attack, including 20 second-half shots, finally paid off in the 66th minute with a goal by Ally Watt and the Maroon & White added an insurance goal from Macie Kolb in the 73rd minute.

The backline rotation of Briana Alston, Cienna Arrieta, Jordan Hill, Grace Piper and Callyn Walton played smothering defense, holding LSU to just three shots in the Aggies’ ninth shutout of the season.

Though untested for much of the match, Shantel Hutton came up huge with a save on a missile from 18 yards by LSU’s Shannon Cooke in the 86th minute to preserve her seventh shutout of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

66’ – Asdis Halldorsdottir was able to dispossess the ball from the feet of a defender outside the penalty box on the left side. She sent a cross into Ally Watt who sent it home from seven yards out for the ice breaker. A&M 1, LSU 0.

73’ – Katie Smith sent a ball goalward from outside the left corner of the penalty box. It threaded the defense and hit the right post. The carom found the feet of Macie Kolb and she drove it past a diving keeper and into the back netting from five yards out. A&M 2, LSU 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action next Sunday when they travel to Gainesville for a 4 p.m. contest against the Florida Gators.