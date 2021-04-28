Aggies Blank Texas State, 4-0

The Maroon & White improved to 24-19 on the year, while the Bobcats fell to 17-25 on the season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One long ball and great pitching were all the Texas A&M Aggies needed to overpower and shut out the Texas State Bobcats, 4-0, Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies got started early after Austin Bost smashed a 2-0 offering for a two-run bomb in the bottom of the first. Goose eggs filled the board until the seventh when Will Frizzell plated an insurance run on a fielder’s choice to firstbase. The Maroon & White added on to the lead in the eighth after Ray Alejo lined a shot to leftfield and brought across Ty Coleman.

On the mound, the Aggies threw the southpaw combination of Jonathan Childress and Chris Weber to stymie the Bobcats’ bats. Childress (3-4) got the start and earned win. The Forney, Texas, native worked through a 5.0 frames, scattering four hits and two walks while fanning a pair. Weber got the call from the bullpen in the sixth, and was awarded the save after tossing 4.0 stellar innings, allowing one hit and one walk while sitting down five Bobcats via strikeout.

The duo held Texas State’s offense to 3-for-12 with two outs, 2-for-16 with runners on, and 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

At the plate, Alejo and Bost paced the Aggie bats. Alejo finished the day going 2-for-4 with one run and one hit, while Bost recorded the tone setting two-run home run in the first. Taylor Smith added a triple and walk.

The Maroon & White improved to 24-19 on the year, while the Bobcats fell to 17-25 on the season.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

Ray Alejo – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI

Jonathan Childress (W, 3-4) – 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Chris Weber (S, 1) – 4.0 IP, 0 ER , 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Ray Alejo got things started, shooting a single through the left side of the infield before coming in to score on a big fly over the left-centerfield wall by Austin Bost. A&M 2, TXST 0.

B7 | Kalae Harrison drew a leadoff walk and moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alejo. Harrison advanced to third on a wild pitch, before Bost put runners on the corners after reaching first on a hit-by-pitch. Will Frizzell proceed to plate an insurance run on a fielder’s choice to firstbase. A&M 3, TXST 0.

B8 | With one out, Ty Coleman lined a single to leftfield and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Taylor Smith drew a walk, before being subbed out for pinch-runner Kobe Andrade. With two outs, Ray Alejo extended the lead with a RBI single to leftfield. A&M 4, TXST 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies hit the road to take on the No. 5 Mississippi State for a conference series starting Friday with first pitch slated for 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the pitching staff’s performance in today’s game…

“I’m incredibly proud of those two veteran lefties for responding and going out and doing what we needed them to do the most, and that was to eat up some innings and give some guys the day off. (Jonathan) Childress was fabulous getting us out of some jams, and Chris Webber came in behind him for a four-inning save and was really good. I thought Chris Webber picked up where he left off from game one of Tennessee, and that’s seven really good innings from Chris Webber.”

Sophomore LHP Jonathan Childress

On the pitching staff throwing a combined shutout…