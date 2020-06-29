Aggies Excited to Get Another Shot to Play With Each Other on Bombers

Four Aggies are playing for Brazos Valley this summer

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball team's 2020 season had a chance to be special. The Aggies were the only team in the country with two First Team All-Americans, and the only school to produce three top 50 draft picks in last month's MLB Draft.

Covid-19 cut the season short, but a couple Aggies will still get a chance to play together this summer.

Bryce Miller, Logan Sartori, Austin Bost and Taylor Smith are all suiting up for Brazos Valley, and although its not the typical maroon and white jerseys, this is still an opportunity to build chemistry on and off the field.

"It's always fun playing with your teammates from school but I'm really interested in playing with transfer Taylor Smith," Sartori says. "I want to meet him and help him feel comfortable here."

"It'll be cool, especially with someone like Bost who only got 11 at bats this season who was really coming on when the season cut off," Miller says.