Aggies Get a Taste of Championship Baseball with the Bombers

The Aggies who played a part in the Bombers TCL Title run get a taste of what it feels like to win it all

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M baseball program has won plenty of conference championships throughout the years, but the Aggies have never won it all.

However, the 10 Aggies who played for the Bombers this summer got a chance to experience that championship feeling.

The Bombers beat Tulsa on Saturday night to clinch its seventh Texas Collegiate League Title of the decade, and the Aggies on the roster played a big role in the team's success.

After getting a small taste of a championship celebration, the Aggies say they're as motivated as ever to bring a title back to Blue Bell Park.

"It's a little taste of something but it puts a taste in your mouth that you want to win again," senior catcher Mikey Hoehner says. "I hope we get a chance to do it in the spring, really excited about it."

Talked to a few of them after the game & and they all said tasting a title makes them even hungrier to bring a championship to College Station.

It's cool to win a championship, it gives you that hunger Mikey was talking about," senior infielder Bryce Blaum says. "We just are ready to get rolling in the spring and carry this on."

"Doing that in the SEC, win a SEC Championship, win the College World Series, I think that's the only moment that could beat this," junior infielder Logan Sartori says.

The Aggies last SEC championship came in 2016.