Aggies Charge Up Leaderboard at Marquette Intercollegiate

Leading the way for Texas A&M was Michael Heidelbaugh, who shot an 8-under 64 and is tied for ninth

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team stormed up the leaderboard at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills on Monday as the Aggies shot a 19-under 269 in the second round and are in second, three strokes behind South Florida.

The 269 is the second-lowest team score in a round in program history, while 19-under ties the school record for lowest round in relation to par. A&M is two strokes ahead of Purdue, while Kansas and Liberty are tied for fourth at 16-under.

“We had a great day, and a lot of guys put up good scores,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “The three guys played well over at Washington County. I’m happy for those guys. Hopefully they can build some confidence. Shooting 19-under just doesn’t happen very often. It took a great team effort. Whenever you shoot the low round of the day that is a really good sign. We put a really good score on the board. Whenever we leave town, we plan to compete and win golf tournaments, so through two rounds, we have given ourselves a chance to do that. The guys are excited to try and win a golf tournament tomorrow.”

Leading the way for Texas A&M was Michael Heidelbaugh, who shot an 8-under 64 and is tied for ninth at 7-under for the tournament. Heidelbaugh’s 64 is the lowest round by an Aggie since Brandon Smith shot a 63 in the second round of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate on Oct. 26, 2020.

The Dallas, Texas, native opened the round with three birdies in the first five holes and finished the front nine at 2-under after a bogey on nine. The redshirt freshman was near perfect on the back nine, shooting a 6-under 30. He registered birdies on Nos. 11 and 13, before closing out the round with four-consecutive birdies.

“He was confident,” Kortan said of Heidelbaugh. “He hit some good shots early, and kept hitting them all day. He saw a few putts go in. It was a real solid round. Obviously 64 always are. He got confident, and was making real aggressive swings and thinking the right way. He was pretty calm. He put a good score on the board for us.”

Walker Lee continued his dominance at the tournament, shooting a 5-under 67. He sits atop the individual leaderboard at 11-under and is one stroke ahead of Iowa’s Gonzalo Leal and East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege. Lee jumped out of the gate early with birdies on holes one, three and four, before eagling No. 7. He shot even-par on the back nine, bogeying No. 11 and birdieing No. 14.

Phichaksn Maichon moved up the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 67. The Bangkok, Thailand, native is in 17th at 5-under. Maichon birdied Nos. 2 and 9, but bogeyed No. 4 to finish the front nine at 1-under. On the back nine, he birdied four of the last five holes.

Sam Bennett scored a 1-under 71 and is in a tie for 31st at 2-under, while Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 83rd at 7-over.

Competing at the Washington County Individual at Washington County Golf Course, Dallas Hankamer finished tied for third at 10-under, William Paysse tied for sixth at 7-under, and Vishnu Sadagopan tied for 13th at 4-under.