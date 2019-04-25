SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The Texas A&M men's golf team climbed the leaderboard Thursday to tie for fourth through two rounds of play at the SEC Championships at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course. The Aggies shot 7-under 273 on the day and are knotted with Tennessee at 6-under in the tournament. Auburn leads stroke play at 19-under.



"I thought we did a great job today. We shot 7-under with three guys under par, and Walker [Lee] ending even," said head coach J.T. Higgins. "We are right in the mix of everything in this conference. It's amazing, when we play great golf there is absolutely no separation.



"We are hoping to play another good round tomorrow to make it into match play, the weather looks like it's going to be pretty tough, pretty windy and possible storms. We have to be prepared for that and bring toughness to deal with that adversity. We are looking forward to the challenge and this is what we work all year for. The guys have done a great job and I think we are ready for a good final round."



Senior Chandler Phillips made the climb to third after scoring a 65, which matches the lowest score of the tournament. Phillips was 3-under at the turn after a pair of birdies and an eagle on the front nine. He recorded back-to-back birdies with three holes to play and shot even the rest of the way to finish 5-under on the day, 6-under in the tournament. Phillips is one stroke behind Arkansas' JulianPerico and Auburn's Graysen Huff.



Freshman Sam Bennett and junior Dan Erickson also made moves up the leaderboard on day two with a pair of under-par performances. Bennett is tied for 22nd after shooting 1-under in round two, following an even-par day one. Erickson used three birdies on the front nine to position himself for a 1-under finish in round two. He's shooting even par on the tournament. Sophomore Walker Lee remains at 1-over through two rounds after shooting an even 70 on the second day of play.



Stroke play at the SEC Championships will wrap up on Friday, April 26 beginning at 6:30 a.m. CT with the top eight teams advancing to match play on Saturday. The Aggies will tee off at 7:20 a.m. CT, playing with Tennessee and Arkansas for the third straight day. For updates and results, follow along here.