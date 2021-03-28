Aggies Clinch Series with Ty Coleman’s Ninth-Inning Walk-off Hit

It's the Aggies first SEC series win of the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies erased a five-run deficit and eventually walked it off with a two-run ninth inning to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs, 7-6, Saturday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Georgia raced out to a 5-0 lead after their first two trips to the plate. A&M chipped away at the lead with two in the second and one in the fifth before tying the game with two in the sixth. The Bulldogs proceeded to score one in the top of the eight, but the Aggies were able to answer with Olsen Field magic by Ty Coleman who brought across the winning run with a tattooed single off the left-centerfield wall.

The offensive producing was generated by four Aggies who recorded multiple hits. Ty Coleman had himself a day, sending a solo shot over the leftfield wall for his second straight game with a home run and delivering a walk-off RBI single in the ninth. Ray Alejo went 2-for-4 with a huge solo home run in the second, while Kalae Harrison was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and one walk. Bryce Blaum added two hits and Will Frizzell plated the game-tying run in the ninth with a single that beat the shifted Georgia defense.

At the plate, the Aggies went 6-for-14 with runners on, 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-1 with bases loaded.

On the mound, Aggie starting pitcher Jonathan Childress labored through 2.0 innings, plus one batter, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three in 2.0 innings.

The Maroon & White used five pitchers in relief to shut down the Bulldogs bats. Alex Magers got the call after Childress was pulled. Magers ended his day throwing 2.2 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and one walk while fanning one. Kobe Andrade closed out the fifth inning in a two-out, two-runners on situation. Nathan Dettmer was next in line, working 2.0 scoreless frames, yielding one walk while striking out three. Trevor Werner (1-0) was awarded the win in relief. Werner came into a bases-loaded eighth and exited unscathed. The Houston product tossed 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning a pair.

The staff recorded their 19th double-digit strikeout performance after fanning 10 Bulldogs on the day.

The Aggies improved to 17-8 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play, while the Bulldogs fell to 15-7 on the season and 1-4 in SEC play. The Maroon & White lengthen their home winning streak over Georgia to eight games.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ty Coleman – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 HBP

Ray Alejo – 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Alex Magers – 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Trevor Werner (Win) – 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | Josh McAllister punched a leadoff single to centerfield and Corey Collins followed with a four-pitch walk. Both runners moved into scoring position on a passed ball and Parks Harber knocked them both in with a gapper to left-center for a double. UGA 2, A&M 0.

T2 | With one out, Shane Marshall was hit by a pitch and Ben Anderson bounced a single up the middle. McAllister emptied the bases with a three-run home run to left-center. UGA 5, A&M 0.

B2 | Ty Coleman and Ray Alejo hit solo home runs to left field with one and two outs, respectively. UGA 5, A&M 2.

B5 | With one out, Kalae Harrison threaded a double down the leftfield line, Bryce Blaum singled to leftfield and Will Frizzell drew a five-pitch walk to fill the bags with Ags. Austin Bost knocked Harrison in with a sacrifice fly to rightfield. UGA 5, A&M 3.

B6 | Ty Coleman was hit by a pitch to start the frame and with one out, Alejo bounced a single through the left side. Both runners moved into scoring position on Taylor Smith’s foul fly out down the rightfield line and scored when Georgia second baseman McAllister misplayed a grounder by Harrison. A&M 5, UGA 5.

T8 | Chaney Rogers drew a leadoff and with one out Anderson slapped a single to leftfield. After a fielder’s choice groundout retired a runner at third, Collins and Harber drew walks as Georgia reclaimed the lead. UGA 6, A&M 5.

B9 | Harrison drew a lead five-pitch walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Blaum. Frizzell tied the game, beating the shift with a single into the right-centerfield gap. Brett Minnich was called in to pinch-run for Frizzell and the bags filled with Ags when Austin Bost reached on error and a Hunter Coleman drew a walk. Ty Coleman delivered the final blow, plating Minnich from third on a single off the left-centerfield wall. A&M 7, UGA 6.

UP NEXT

The Aggies look to sweep the series Sunday against the Georgia Bulldogs, with first pitch slated for 1:02 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the overall performance of the team…

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team. For the game to start tough for us on the mound we needed to be almost perfect on the mound to have a shot. Every guy we went to bent but didn’t break and were able to get zeroes. Nathan Dettmer with his first relief outing where he did not give up a run had two good innings and Trevor Werner who hadn’t pitched in a while was outstanding to give us a shot late in the game.”

On Kalae Harrison…

“The way Kalae [Harrison] has performed for us has been remarkable. He has showed up every day and have to be on point and have to be T the quarterback and play premium defense to get something started. Today he had two doubles and the big walk to kick us off in the ninth inning. He had a special day, he is a very good player and is growing up every day.

Junior Infielder Ty Coleman

On his walk off hit…

“In that situation all I need to do is move the ball in the air. I have to give credit to to Kalae Harrison to get the leadoff walk, Will Frizzell getting that hustle double, and of course Hunter Coleman with the huge walk to set me up. I knew I needed to get the ball to the outfield and that’s what I did.”

Senior Infielder/DH Will Frizzell

On the come from behind walk-off win…

“It was much needed for our team as an offense. Our pitchers have helped us out in so many games this year and getting off to a slow start today on the mound and being trailing. That is the first game we have come from behind and won which is a really good feeling for us. We have been a team this year that when we get down, we stay down but for us to show what we did today means a lot to the pitchers and hitters, it is bringing us all together.”

Freshman Shortstop Kalae Harrison

On his approach on being in the ninth spot to bat…