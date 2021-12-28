Aggies Close Out 2021 Against Central Arkansas

For the season, Quenton Jackson tops the team with 12.3 points per game as Marcus Williams ranks second at 9.6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team puts a bow on the 2021 calendar year and non-conference slate as it hosts the Central Arkansas Bears on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies are coming off their fifth-largest margin of victory in program history after defeating Dallas Christian, 102-52, on Monday. A&M’s defense pressured the Crusaders in to 33 turnovers, the most since forcing 34 against Savannah state on Dec. 17, 2005. The 102 points scored was the first time the Aggies crossed the century mark since recording a 113-66 victory against Savannah State on Dec. 13, 2017. Hassan Diarra led the Aggies with 16 points. The Queens, New York, native drilled four 3-pointers, a new career high, and added a season-high three steals.

For the season, Quenton Jackson tops the team with 12.3 points per game as Marcus Williams ranks second at 9.6 and is the team’s second-leading passer with 39 assists. Tyrece Radford is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.0 per contest, and is tied for third on the team in scoring at 9.0 per game.

Central Arkansas enters the fray with a 2-9 record. The Bears defeated Hendrix College, 90-56, in their last game on Dec. 20. UCA is led by Darious Hall, who is averaging a team-best 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Camren Hunter is averaging 12.0 points, while Collin Cooper is averaging 9.8.