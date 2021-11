The divers will return to action in January, when the Aggies travel to Florida to take on the Seminoles and the Gators.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M diving team wrapped up competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

Platform rounded out the invitational as Alyssa Clairmont earned a sixth-place finish with a score of 247.10. On the men’s side, Tony Stewart closed out the meet with a score of 291.85 to take seventh.