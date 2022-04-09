Aggies comeback bid against #21 LSU comes short

The Texas A&M softball team (23-14, 2-9 SEC) was unable to overcome a hot start by No. 21 LSU (24-15, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday, falling 11-8.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (23-14, 2-9 SEC) was unable to overcome a hot start by No. 21 LSU (24-15, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday, falling 11-8 in game two of the series at Davis Diamond.

Sophomore Rylen Wiggins launched a pair of long balls to break open scoring for the Aggies, while freshman Emily Kennedy sat the Tigers down in order in four innings of relief in the circle.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 11-8

• Rylen Wiggins: 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR, BB

• Koko Wooley: 2-for-3, R, BB

• Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 11-8

• Kayla Poynter: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

• Grace Uribe: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

• Emiley Kennedy: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

vs. No. 21 LSU – L, 11-8

• LSU struck first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame behind a pair of hits.

• A wild pitch and bases-clearing double pushed the Tigers ahead, 6-0, in the second. LSU extended its lead by two more with a two-out home run, before the Aggies got out of the inning with a ground out to Wiggins at second base.

• Wiggins ripped her team-leading ninth home run of the season to left field in the home half of the second, bringing Morgan Smith home with her to cut into A&M’s deficit.

• Another bases-clearing double by LSU gave the Tigers an 11-2 advantage in the third, before A&M turned its 17th double play of the season to escape the inning.

• A pair of wild pitches by LSU’s Ali Kilponen sent a trio of Aggies charging home, before a sac fly to right field by Katie Dack brought A&M within five of the Tigers in the third.

• Kennedy stepped into the circle in relief and sat LSU down in order for four-straight innings.

• For the second time this season, Wiggins hit a second homer, bringing Smith home with her again, but the Tigers held on for the 11-8 win.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On Emiley Kennedy sitting the Tigers down for four-straight innings…

“She was so sharp, I thought she did a phenomenal job – just a gutsy performance, really. When you give up so many runs early and then when we started chipping into the lead it’s like okay, let’s get the kid out there. I thought she threw really well and her composure was spot on, a lot of poise out there in a tough situation.”

On Rylen’s offensive production…

“She’s such a good hitter, you can’t keep that kid down for long. I think [moving her down in the lineup] got her to relax a little bit and not try to do too much, which, on a day where she doesn’t try to do too much, she gets two home runs. I’m really happy to see the way she managed that and came out and fought.”

Freshman pitcher Emiley Kennedy

On her performance in the circle today…

“It was a good day, coming out and giving my team a chance to come back and score runs was great. I knew I was supposed to close the game, but I was called on before expected. [The quick innings] gave my team some relief and took some weight off our back, so we can know we’re still in it and can still win the game.”

UP NEXT