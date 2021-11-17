Aggies crush HBU; Improve to 4-0

Texas A&M limited Houston Baptist to 39 points, the fewest since allowing 38 against Texas Tech on Feb. 14, 2012.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M moved to 4-0 on the season as it defeated Houston Baptist, 73-39, Wednesday afternoon at Reed Arena.

· The Aggies' all-time record against Houston Baptist moves to 10-0.

TEAM NOTES

· The 34-point victory marks A&M’s largest margin of victory since the Aggies defeated Savannah State, 113-66, on Dec. 13, 2017.

· Texas A&M limited Houston Baptist to 39 points, the fewest since allowing 38 against Texas Tech on Feb. 14, 2012.

· Starting with back-to-back steals from Aaron Cash, the Aggies went on an 4:13, 11-0 run that spanned four minutes and 13 seconds in the first half, increasing their lead to 18-9.

· In the last seven minutes of the first half the Maroon and White put together a 15-6 point scoring run, ending the half with a 35-21 advantage.

· The Maroon and White went on a 22-0 point run to open up the second half. Houston Baptist scored their first points of the second stanza with 11:01 remaining in the game

· Four Aggies scored in double digits for the third time this season.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Javonte Brown, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the fourth time this season (4-0).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Quenton Jackson scored a team-high 13 points and shot a perfect 3-for-3 from outside the 3-pt arch.

· Tyrece Radford tallied his 27th career game in double digit scoring, ending the day with a team-high 13 points.

· Aaron Cash set a career-high in rebounds with 10 and in points with 12, marking his first-career double-double

· Marcus Williams recorded his 27th career game with 10-or-more points, finishing the day with 10 points. The Dickinson, Texas, native has scored in double figures in all four games.

· Wade Taylor IV led the team in assists with five, matching his career high.

· Andre Gordon registered six rebounds, tying his career high.

UP NEXT

· Texas A&M takes on Wisconsin on Monday, Nov. 22 at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

Postgame Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams

On today’s game…

“I thought we played really hard. I thought we played for one another. I thought that was obvious. We were not good at transition defense on Sunday, and we were not good when the ball was shot by the opponent in the first three games. Our defensive rebounding percentage has been alarmingly bad. And I thought today we played incredibly hard, we played for one another, we didn’t give up points in transition, and when the ball was shot, it was easily our best job in being physical and not giving them second shots.”

On Aaron Cash’s role…

“His role is to be an elite level per minute rebounder. His role is to make sure he gives us as many extra possessions while we are on offense as possible, and to prevent not only his man from getting it when the opponent shoots it, but for him to get it. He has got a long way to go, there have been a lot of things that have transpired that are brand new to him, but his response every day since he has been here has been terrific.”

On what this team needs to bring…

“We need all of our guys to be the best they can be, and we need to overwhelm teams because of our energy and how hard we play. That has to be a skill. Our bench has to be a skill. Our number of weapons has to be a skill. How hard we play has to be a skill.”

Texas A&M Guard Aaron Cash

On his double-double…

“I see it as a step moving forward, we are not trying to go backwards. So, all we can do is get better.”

On the energy he brings to the floor…

“I am a go-getter. That is what we preach about at practice so I take heat into that and use that as my motivation.”

Texas A&M Tyrece Radford

On the team’s energy today…

“I think we moved in the right direction today. Today’s game was different than the past games. Our rebounding, defensively the intensity, the energy level we brought today. It was different, and if we can keep that going forward, it is going to be a hell of a season.”

On Aaron Cash’s performance …