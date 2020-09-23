Aggies Debut at No. 5 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

The Aggies were the top team slotted from the Southeastern Conference after their 3-0 dismantling of the Ole Miss Rebels

The Texas A&M Aggies opened up at No. 5 in the first poll released by United Soccer Coaches for the 2020 campaign, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Aggies were the top team slotted from the Southeastern Conference after their 3-0 dismantling of the Ole Miss Rebels. North Carolina owned the top slot with Florida State, Clemson, West Virginia and Texas A&M rounding out the top 5.

The Maroon & White unleashed a fury in the second half of Saturday’s match, keyed by Addie McCain’s two goals. Freshman Laney Carroll added her first career goal. Goalkeeper Shantel Hutton earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week recognition, posting her ninth career shutout with six saves.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on fall schedules, only teams competing in the autumn are considered for the poll. The poll has been dropped to a “Top 15” for the time being and will return to 25 teams in the spring.