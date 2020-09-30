Aggies lack of offense in big games shows defense must keep team within striking distance

In going 0-5 against ranked opponents last year, the offense scored more than 20 points one time.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — l will give you the seven overtime thrilling win over LSU in 2018. But other than that, history the past two years under head coach Jimbo Fisher tells us the Texas A&M offense isn't good enough to win a shootout.

And Week One's 17 point performance against Vanderbilt certainly doesn't give you the feeling quarterback Kellen Mond and company are going to light up the scoreboard at #2 Alabama on Saturday.

So, defense. It's on you to keep the Aggies in the game. In going 0-5 against ranked opponents last year, the offense scored more than 20 points one time and it happened to be against the Crimson Tide. But, the second touchdown from A&M didn't come until it was 34 to 13.