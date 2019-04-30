COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Softball took the series against the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks with a 4-1 victory behind a stellar performance at the plate from Kelbi Fortenberry, Monday evening at Davis Diamond.



Fortenberry matched her career-high in hits and RBI as she went 3-for-4 at the plate and knocked in four runs. This marked the 15th multi-hit game of her junior campaign and the 24th of her career.



The Maroon & White jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the third and added two insurance runs in the sixth with all four RBI credited to Fortenberry.



Kendall Potts threw the first 6.1 innings of the game, allowing seven hits and one run while walking four and striking out five. Payton McBride earned her first save of the season, eighth of her career as she only gave up one hit and fanned one to record the final two outs of the game.

