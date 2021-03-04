Aggies Drop Game Two to Missouri as Series Evens

Texas A&M dropped to 19-10 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M baseball was doomed by Missouri’s seven unanswered runs as the Aggies dropped an 8-2 decision to the Tigers on Friday evening at Taylor Stadium.

Will Frizzell hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to stake the Aggies to a 2-1 lead, but Missouri responded with a solo dinger in the home half of the third to tie the game and claimed the advantage with a three-run fourth. The Tigers would tack on three more runs in the game’s waning moments.

Aggie starting pitcher Jonathan Childress (2-3) labored through 3.0 innings plus two batters and was saddled with the loss, yielding four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one. Chandler Jozwiak was unable to stem the tide, yielding four runs, three earned, in 4.0 innings. Alex Magers faced three batters and got three outs in the ninth.

Missouri took advantage of all the opportunities the Aggies had to offer, including four walks, five hit batsmen and three errors.

Texas A&M dropped to 19-10 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Missouri improved to 9-17 overall and 2-6 in league action.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMER

Will Frizzell – 1-for-3, 1 walk, 1 run, 1 home run, 2 RBI

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Mark Vierling drove a 1-0 offering over the leftfield fence for a leadoff home run. MU 1, A&M 0.

T3 | Mikey Hoehner drew a four-pitch walk to start the frame and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kalae Harrison. With two outs, Will Frizzell deposited a 1-1 pitch into the home bullpen down the leftfield line. A&M 2, MU 1.

B3 | Trevor Austin drove a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center for a leadoff home run. A&M 2, MU 2.

B4 | Grant Rice reached on a wind-aided single to start the inning and Mike Coletta followed with a single through the left side, driving Aggie starter Jonathan Childress from the game. Chandler Jozwiak struck out the first batter he faced, but hit Ty Wilmsmeyer with a pitch to load the bases and walked Vierling to push the go-ahead run across. Torin Montgomery singled to rightfield to plate Coletta and Brandt Belk was hit by a pitch to score Wilmsmeyer. MU 5, A&M 2.

B7 | Belk hit a one-out double over the leftfielder and moved to third when the ball was misplayed at the wall. Belk trotted home on a wild pitch. MU 6, A&M 2.

B8 | Coletta and Austin were hit by a pitch to start the frame. Wilmsmeyer placed a perfect bunt down the third baseline and everyone moved up a base on a throwing error, pushing Coletta home. After an intentional walk was issued to Vierling, Austin scored on an errant throw home by the Aggie shortstop on a grounder by Luke Mann. MU 8, A&M 2.

