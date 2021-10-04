Aggies drop second straight; now prepare for #1 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 26-22, on Saturday night at Kyle Field.



Despite the loss, multiple Aggies had career days. Antonio Johnson led the defense with a career-high 15 tackles. Aaron Hansford set a career high in tackles with 13 and DeMarvin Leal had a career-high 2.0 sacks.



Isaiah Spiller finished with 100 yards rushing off 16 carries. Devon Achane rushed eight times for 69 yards, which included a 41-yard run.



After an early A&M interception, the Bulldogs began in Aggie territory, but the Maroon & White defense limited the damage to three points. Spiller helped the Aggies answer back, accounting for 54 of the 65 yards on the Aggies’ ensuing TD drive that was capped off by an 11-yard pass to Jalen Wydermeyer.



Mississippi State drove down the field and answered with a 1-yard score through the air, and the Aggies followed with 40- and 37-yard field goals by Seth Small to give the Maroon & White a 13-10 lead at the 2:47 mark of the second quarter. Mississippi State scored a TD with 1:16 remaining in the first half to take a 17-13 lead into the intermission.



Both teams remained scoreless up until the 6:54 mark of the third quarter, when Mississippi State extended the lead to 24-13 on a 20-yard TD pass. The Aggies followed with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a Zach Calzada 25-yard touchdown run, and a Small 44-yard boot to bring A&M within two (24-22). The Aggies had a final chance to score that started at their own 11-yard line, but the Maroon & White’s chances ended with a safety.