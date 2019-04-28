COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies suffered their second walk-off defeat of the series, losing Saturday afternoon’s finale against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels, 3-2, at Oxford-University Stadium.

The Rebels’ Thomas Dillard scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Aggie starting pitcher Christian Roa was left with no decision despite a solid effort. He yielded two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three in 5.1 innings. Chris Weber was solid in relief, scattering three hits while striking out four over 2.0 scoreless innings. Kasey Kalich (1-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over 1.0 inning.

The loss dropped Texas A&M to 30-15-1 overall and 11-9-1 in SEC play. Ole Miss improved to 30-15 overall and 13-8 in league action.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they travel down Highway 30 to Huntsville for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

SCORING SUMMARY

T4 | Zach DeLoach deposited the first pitch of the inning over the rightfield fence for his fourth home run of the season. A&M 1, OM 0.

B4 | Grae Kessinger started the single through the left side. With one out, Kessinger was caught stealing second base, but, after two minutes of searching, video evidence was deemed to overturn the call. Kessinger moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Thomas Dillard. A&M 1, OM 1.

B6 | With one out, Kessinger drew a four-pitch walk as the last batter faced by Roa. Chris Weber came in from the bullpen and got Tyler Keenan to fly out for the second out of the frame. Kessinger moved to second on a single to centerfield by Dillard and scored on a double to left-center by Cole Zabowski. OM 2, A&M 1.

T7 | Logan Foster hit a wall-banger to left-center for a leadoff triple and scored on a grounder to short by Cam Blake. A&M 2, OM 2.

B9 | With one out, Dillard drew a nine-pitch walk and Zabowski followed with a single to centerfield, putting runners on the corners. Cole Johnson was intentionally walked load the bases and Dillard would come home to score on the first pitch to Michael Fitzsimmons as it went wild on the swing and miss. OM 3, A&M 2.