Aggies Drop Tiebreaker to Georgia in SEC Championship Semifinal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3-seed Texas A&M equestrian fell in a tiebreaker to No. 2-seed Georgia, 10-10 (2226.3-2176.3), in the SEC Championship semifinal Friday at UGA Equestrian Complex.

In the meet’s first event, Reining, the Aggies found themselves down early to the Bulldogs, 3-0, but managed to grab the final two available points. Marissa Harrell topped Sophie Lucas, 202.5-196, before Taylor Masson recorded a 205.5 to knock off Caitlin Lyons 204 and conclude the event.

Texas A&M rallied back in the Jumping Seat Arena to tie the meet, 5-5, at the halfway point after claiming Flat, 3-2. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss claimed the first point, scoring an event-high mark of 239 to beat Hayley Mairano’s 191. Lovingfoss earned Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors for her performance. Mali Selman edged out Ceci Bresch, 234-233, before Caroline Dance closed out the event with a 225 to better Nora Andrews’ 224.

In Fences, Haley Redifer earned MOP with her 260-251 victory over Georgia’s Rachel McMullen, as Lovingfoss toppled Jordan Toering, 256-249.

Hayley Riddle scored the first point in Horsemanship, tallying a 219.5 to triumph Kendall Gill’s 215.5. Cori Cansdale earned MOP honors as she knocked off Kaitlin Dierks, 221-218, before Ella Petak topped Taylor Burgess, 215.5-214.