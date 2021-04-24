Aggies Drop Twin Bill Lid-Lifter vs. Tennessee

On the rubber, starter Dustin Saenz (5-5) suffered the loss.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies dropped game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, 6-1, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

It was all Volunteers early, plating five runs in the first three frames. The Maroon & White answered back in the sixth with one run, but the momentum was quickly shutdown after an Aggie runner was picked off the base path. Tennessee added one more run the sixth.

Offensively, five Aggies recorded a hit on the day. Kalae Harrison went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI, while Ty Coleman was 1-for-3 with the lone run scored. The Maroon & White failed to get a leadoff man on in each of the frames, going 0-for-9.

On the rubber, starter Dustin Saenz (5-5) suffered the loss. The Corpus Christi native labored through 6.0 innings, giving up six runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks while fanning six. Chris Weber came in relief and shut down the Vols’ bats. Weber tossed 3.0 scoreless frames, retiring 9 of 10 batters faced with a pair of strikeouts.

The Maroon & White dropped to 22-18 on the year and 4-12 in SEC play, while the Vols improved to 31-8 on the season and 11-5 in conference play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Kalae Harrison – 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Ty Coleman – 1-for-3, 1 R

Chris Weber – 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

GAME SUMMARY

T1 | With two outs, Jake Rucker homered into the rightfield bullpen. TENN 1, A&M 0.

T2 | Evan Russell and Luc Lipcius recorded consecutive singles to centerfield to get things started. Russell scored when pitcher Dustin Saenz was off line trying to retire him at third Connor Pavolony’s bunt. With two outs, Liam Spence loaded the bags after being intentionally walked, before Max Ferguson brought across two on a lined single to rightfield. TENN 4, A&M 0.

T3 | Rucker laced a leadoff double in the left-centerfield gap and scored with a one-out double down the leftfield line by Russell. TENN 5, A&M 0.

B5 | Ty Coleman got things started with a one-out lined single down the leftfield line. He moved to second on a Mikey Hoehner hit-by-pitch and scored on a hit and run single to rightfield by Kalae Harrison. TENN 5, A&M 1.

T6 | Pavolony led off with a home run over the leftfield wall. TENN 6, A&M 1.

