Aggies Earn #3 Seed at NCAA Albuquerque Regional

For the Aggies, ranked No. 14 by Golfstat.com, it is the program’s 25th NCAA Regional appearance and the 17th in the last 18 NCAA postseasons

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team’s journey to the 2021 NCAA Championship begins as the No. 3 seed at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, which will be contested May 17-19 at the Championship Course at the University of New Mexico. The top five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals will advance to the following week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For the Aggies, ranked No. 14 by Golfstat.com, it is the program’s 25th NCAA Regional appearance and the 17th in the last 18 NCAA postseasons. The Aggies have advanced for regional play in the last five postseasons and were victorious in their last two regional appearances, with victories at the Bryan (Texas) Regional in 2018 and the Pullman (Wash.) Regional in 2019. In both seasons, the Aggies advanced match play at the NCAA final and posted fifth-place finishes.

“Our attitude about regionals is that all the regional fields are strong,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We need to play well up and down and if we play well that will get us to Scottsdale. These guys have played a lot of rounds of golf for us and they’re familiar with this level of play. They know what’s at stake and they like to be challenged so we’re looking forward to getting started.”

Albuquerque Regional Field (Golfstat.com ranking)

Oklahoma (1) Arizona State (9) Texas A&M (14) Texas Tech (15) New Mexico (29) Stanford (34) Oregon State (48) Boise State (56) South Carolina (31) Nevada (68) San Diego (63) New Mexico State (151) Oakland (163) Prairie View A&M (268)