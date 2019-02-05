COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's golf team will travel to Pullman, Washington, as the No. 4 seed in the region. The Pullman Regional will be played at Palouse Ridge Golf Club, hosted by Washington State, and will run Monday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 15. This is A&M's 24th NCAA Regional appearance in program history and the 16th in the last 17 seasons.



Joining the Aggies in the Pacific Northwest will be top-seeded Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, UCLA, BYU, Colorado State, Florida, Michigan State, Purdue, Kent State, Northern Colorado, Wright State and Iona, in order of seeding. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals, played May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.



The Aggies are coming off their third SEC Championships semifinal appearance in the last four seasons as it took extra holes to decide the match against the eventual champions, Arkansas. Senior Chandler Phillips led A&M with a pair of victories in match play after tying for sixth overall (69-65-71=206) in stroke play. Junior Brandon Smith came back from being down three through seven holes to even things up, but a long putt on 19 allowed Arkansas to position itself for victory.



Last season, the Aggies advanced to match play after claiming the Bryan Regional on its home course, Traditions Golf Club. Phillips won the Regional and Smith recorded a second-place finish, as each player earned All-America honors.