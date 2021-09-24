Aggies Earns 10th Straight United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award



“It says a lot about the quality of the people we have on this team,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “The players continue to make us proud with their work in the classroom. This is an important honor because it is an academic award and it is a team award. We embrace both of those things in our program, so it is great for them to be recognized for it.”



Last season, Jimena Lopez earned her second recognition as a USC Scholar All-America. Macie Kolb and Lopez picked up CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 honors.



A squad must have a composite team grade-point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) for all players who appeared on the official NCAA roster forms for the fall season (2020) for USC Team Academic Award consideration.



The Aggies enjoyed a successful 2020-21 campaign, logging a 7-1-0 mark in league play to earn a share of their third SEC regular-season Championship in the fall. With two All-Americans, Lopez and McCain, leaving the roster in January to pursue professional playing careers, the Maroon & White battled in the spring to earn their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid and advanced to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history.



This season, the Aggies are 5-4-1, including 1-1-0 in the SEC. Texas A&M returns to action Sunday when they travel to Alabama for a 2 p.m. match against the Auburn Tigers.