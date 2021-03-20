Aggies Edged by Florida, 3-1

Texas A&M dropped to 15-6 on the season, including 0-2 in SEC play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Texas A&M Aggies went into the seventh inning tied with the No. 5 Florida Gators, but were left with a 3-1 loss Friday evening at Florida Ballpark.

The Gators (15-5, 2-0 SEC) scored two runs in the home half of the seventh and worked around an Aggie runner in both the eighth and ninth innings to seal the win and the series.

Bryce Miller was solid in the start and left with no decision. He allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five in 5.2 innings. Alex Magers pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief with one hit and one walk, but he allowed an inherited runner to score. Chandler Jozwiak (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs in 0.1 inning.

All the Aggies’ production came from the No. 2-4 spots in the order with Will Frizzell and Austin Bost each collecting two hits and Logan Britt adding another. Frizzell accounted for the Aggies lone run with a solo home run in the sixth.

Texas A&M dropped to 15-6 on the season, including 0-2 in SEC play.



TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 run, 1 RBI

Austin Bost – 2-for-4, 1 double

Bryce Miller – 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K



GAME SUMMARY

B4 – With two outs, Jordan Butler doubled to left-center and scored when Sterlin Thompson singled to the same alley. UF 1, A&M 0.

T6 – With one out, Will Frizzell blasted a first-pitch offering down the rightfield line for a solo home run. UF 1, A&M 1.

B7 – After recording a 35-to-1 K-to-BB ratio the first four weeks of the season, Chandler Jozwiak found someone who didn’t like his stuff as Josh Rivera took several close pitches to draw a six-pitch walk. Colby Halter followed with a single up the middle to put runners on the corners and Mac Guscette plated Rivera with a single to centerfield. Alex Magers relieved Jozwiak on the mound and pounced on sacrifice bunt offering by Jacob Young, but the throw to third to retire the lead runner was late, filling the swamp with Gators. Jud Fabian bounced into a double play, scoring Halter for the two-run lead. UF 3, A&M 1.



UP NEXT