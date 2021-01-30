A&M Equestrian set to host Baylor in Top-10 showdown

No. 7 Texas A&M equestrian hosts the No. 9 Baylor Bears in its spring home opener Saturday at 11 am at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies finished the fall slate with a 1-2 record, defeating No. 3 South Carolina, 13-7, on Nov. 5. Saturday’s contest is the first meet of the 2020-21 season for Baylor.

The Maroon & White hold a 2-1 record in Flat, and are led by Caroline Dance, who posted a 3-0 record, which included two Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honors from her performances at Georgia and South Carolina. Nicole Leonard and Rhian Murphy added two victories each.

Hayley Riddle posted a team-high three victories in Horsemanship with one MOP. For her efforts, Riddle was named Southeastern Conference Co-Horsemanship Rider of the Fall.

In Reining, the trio of Marissa Harrell, Emmy-Lu Marsh and Shelby Reine recorded two victories each to aid to a team record of 2-1.

Saturday’s matchup is the 22nd all-time meeting against Baylor with Texas A&M leading the series, 14-7. The Aggies have won five of their last six against the Bears.