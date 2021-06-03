Aggies Face No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday

Arkansas (20-5, 12-4 SEC) has won its last seven games, most recently a 101-73 victory at South Carolina.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball hits the road for the final time in the regular season as it faces off against No. 12 Arkansas at 4 p.m. Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Maroon & White (8-8, 2-7 SEC) look to bounce back after Wednesday’s 63-57 defeat to Mississippi State. The Aggies were led by sophomore Emanuel Miller, who registered 24 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Seniors Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg added 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Jackson averages 9.7 points per contest, while sophomore Andre Gordon ranks third on the team with 8.7 points per game.

Arkansas (20-5, 12-4 SEC) has won its last seven games, most recently a 101-73 victory at South Carolina. The Razorbacks are led by Moses Moody, who averages 17.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Justin Smith adds 12.6 points and a team-high 7.0 rebounds and JD Notae is second on the team in scoring at 13.0 points per game.

Saturday’s contest is the first meeting between the teams this season. Last year, the series was split with Arkansas winning in Fayetteville before the Aggies topped the Razorbacks in Bryan-College Station to close out the regular season.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.