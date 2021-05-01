Aggies Fall in Saturday’s Lid-Lifter at No. 5 Mississippi State

Texas A&M dropped to 24-21 overall and 5-15 in SEC action. Mississippi State improved to 31-10 overall and 13-7 in league play.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball fell to No. 5 Mississippi State, 3-2, in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs struck first with a run in fourth, before scoring a pair of unearned runs in fifth. The Aggies responded with runs in the sixth and seventh as Austin Bost led off the sixth with a solo home run to left, his ninth of the season. In the seventh, Taylor Smith lined a one-out double to right center, and was driven in on a Ray Alejo single up the middle.

On the mound, Bryce Miller was saddled with the loss to move to 2-2 on the season. The New Braunfels, Texas, native allowed three hits and eight walks. He gave up three runs, one of which was earned, while fanning three. Mason Ornelas threw 3.0 innings in relief, yielding a hit and three walks with a strikeout.

Alejo and Bost led the Aggies at the plate, each recording two hits and a RBI. Will Frizzell, Logan Britt and Taylor Smith added a base hit.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ray Alejo – 2-for-4, RBI

Austin Bost – 2-for-4, HR, RBI

Taylor Smith – 1-3, R, 2B

Bryce Miller (L, 2-2) – 5.0 IP, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K

Mason Ornelas – 3.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 1 K

GAME SUMMARY

B4 | The Bulldogs broke the scoring seal as Scotty Dubrule scored on a wild pitch. MSU 1, A&M 0.

B5 | Mississippi State scored a pair of unearned runs on a fielding error, and a sacrifice fly by Brad Cumbest. MSU 3, A&M 0.

T6 | Austin Bost put the Aggies on the board with a solo shot to left to lead off the inning. MSU 3, A&M 1

T7 | Taylor Smith roped a one-out double to right center, and advanced to third on a groundout. Ray Alejo smashed a liner up the middle, plating Smith. MSU 3, A&M 2

