Sports

Texas A&M stays at #5 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth. Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Credit: Bailey Orr
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and Quarterback Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings. The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth. Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

