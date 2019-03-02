COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ABOUT THE GAME
- The Aggies drop to 8-12 on the year, 1-7 in SEC play after a hard fought battle with top-ranked Tennessee Saturday night. A&M got back within two midway through the second half after trailing by as many as 19.
- Tennessee was able to get out to a double-figure lead before the first media timeout of the game, forcing the Aggies to burn a timeout early.
- A&M responded with a 10-0 run to get the difference back within single digits, eventually cutting it to four with 4:44 remaining until halftime.
- The Vols took a 46-39 lead into the break, before Wendell Mitchel sparked the Aggies, scoring the team’s first seven points of the new half.
- A&M continued to fight, cutting the difference to two, but was unable to get over the hump.
TEAM NOTES
- The Aggies knocked down a season-best 12 threes in the game, with junior Wendell Mitchell and sophomore Brandon Mahan each hitting four.
- A&M saw five players score in double figures in a game for the third time this season.
- The Aggies used the starting lineup of TJ Starks, Wendell Mitchell, Savion Flagg, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu for the first time this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Junior Wendell Mitchell used another strong second half to lead the Aggies with 18 points, all coming in the second period.
- Sophomore TJ Starks matched his career high in assists, dishing out eight in the game.
- Sophomore Brandon Mahan added 12 points for the Aggies, reaching double figures for the first time since the Marshall game.
- Junior Josh Nebo made his first start as an Aggie, adding 10 points and six boards.
- Billy Kennedy is now 145-110 in his eight-year tenure at Texas A&M and 356-289 in his 21 seasons as a head coach.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will hit the road next week for a pair of games away from Reed Arena. A&M will start the week facing Ole Miss in Oxford on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.