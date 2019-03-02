COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ABOUT THE GAME

The Aggies drop to 8-12 on the year, 1-7 in SEC play after a hard fought battle with top-ranked Tennessee Saturday night. A&M got back within two midway through the second half after trailing by as many as 19.

Tennessee was able to get out to a double-figure lead before the first media timeout of the game, forcing the Aggies to burn a timeout early.

A&M responded with a 10-0 run to get the difference back within single digits, eventually cutting it to four with 4:44 remaining until halftime.

The Vols took a 46-39 lead into the break, before Wendell Mitchel sparked the Aggies, scoring the team’s first seven points of the new half.

A&M continued to fight, cutting the difference to two, but was unable to get over the hump.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies knocked down a season-best 12 threes in the game, with junior Wendell Mitchell and sophomore Brandon Mahan each hitting four.

A&M saw five players score in double figures in a game for the third time this season.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of TJ Starks, Wendell Mitchell, Savion Flagg, Josh Nebo and Christian Mekowulu for the first time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Junior Wendell Mitchell used another strong second half to lead the Aggies with 18 points, all coming in the second period.

Sophomore TJ Starks matched his career high in assists, dishing out eight in the game.

Sophomore Brandon Mahan added 12 points for the Aggies, reaching double figures for the first time since the Marshall game.

Junior Josh Nebo made his first start as an Aggie, adding 10 points and six boards.

Billy Kennedy is now 145-110 in his eight-year tenure at Texas A&M and 356-289 in his 21 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will hit the road next week for a pair of games away from Reed Arena. A&M will start the week facing Ole Miss in Oxford on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.