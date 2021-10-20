x
Aggies Finalize 2022 Schedule with Unveiling of Midweek Games

Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies finalized their 2022 baseball schedule with the release of their midweek contests.

 

The 13-game midweek slate includes 10 home contests at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The list includes the continuation of three of Texas A&M’s most-played rivalries – Texas (1st – 373), Rice (4th – 284) and Houston (5th – 172).

 

The batch of games includes marquee home tilts against Houston (March 1), Texas State (April 5), Dallas Baptist (April 19) and Sam Houston (April 26). The Aggies have a two-game midweek set at Blue Bell Park on February 22-23 against Lamar and Prairie View A&M. Other Tuesday night home games include Houston Baptist (March 1), Tarleton (March 8), Texas-Arlington (May 3) and Incarnate Word (May 17).

 

The road games are against Rice (March 22), Texas (March 29) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (April 12).

 

The Aggies own a 55-game schedule for the 2022 season, including 34 games at Blue Bell Park. The Maroon & White open the season with a three-game home series against the Fordham Rams from February 18-20.


Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series.

 

TEXAS A&M 2022 MIDWEEK SCHEDULE

Date       Opponent                             Place                                       Time

2/22       LAMAR                                   BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

2/23       PRAIRIE VIEW A&M            BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

3/1         HOUSTON BAPTIST             BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

3/8         TARLETON                             BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

3/15       HOUSTON                             BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

3/22       at Rice                                    Houston, Texas                     6:30 p.m.

3/29       at Texas                                 Austin, Texas                        6:30 p.m.

4/5         TEXAS STATE                         BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

4/12       A&M-Corpus Christi            Corpus Christi, Texas           6:30 p.m.

4/19       DALLAS BAPTIST                  BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

4/26       SAM HOUSTON                    BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

5/3         TEXAS-ARLINGTON              BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

5/17       INCARNATE WORD             BLUE BELL PARK                  6:30 p.m.

 

