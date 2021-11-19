Aggies Finish Second in Annual Art Adamson Invite

Aviv Barzelay earned a B-cut time of 1:55.93 as she led three Aggies in the A-final and took the third spot in the 200 back.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women's swimming team earned the runner-up spot with 965.5 points in the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational as competition ended Friday night at the Rec Center Natatorium. USC took first with 1,090.5 points

Abby Grottle got things going for the Aggies in the afternoon, placing first in the 1,650 free with a B-cut and personal-best time of 16:27.65.

In the 200 breast, Joelle Reddin registered the highest finish for the Maroon & White in the event with a time of 2:15.97 to place seventh.

Chloe Stepanek notched a third-place finish in the 100 free with a B-cut time of 49.15. Bobbi Kennett followed closely behind in fifth, clocking a B-cut time of 49.44 in the event.

To close out the individual events, Olivia Theall secured a top-3 finish in the 200 fly with an NCAA qualifying time of 1:58.23.

The 400 free relay team of Stepanek, Kennett, Barzelay and Kaitlyn Owens finished in second (3:17.45) in the final race of the night.

The Aggies return to action on Dec. 4 as they return to Houston, this time to take on Rice in a dual-style meet.

Top Finishers:

1,650 free – Abby Grottle - 16:27.65*

200 back – Aviv Barzelay – 1:55.93

100 free – Chloe Stepanek – 49.15

200 breast – Joelle Reddin – 2:15.97

200 fly – Olivia Theall – 1:58.23

400 free relay – Chloe Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett, Aviv Barzelay, Kaitlyn Owens – 3:17.45

First place finishes are marked with *

The Texas A&M men's swimming team placed second with 881 points as host of the Art Adamson Invitational after wrapping up competition Friday night at the Rec Center Natatorium. USC claimed the top spot with 1,121 points.

Before the main finals session started, Trey Dickey competed in the 1,650 free, registering a lifetime best time of 15:09.07 to place second and add another B-cut for the Aggies on the week.

Anze Fers Erzen began the evening portion of finals with a second-place finish (1:42.26) in the 200 back, while Tyler Hulet followed in a close third with a time of 1:43.83, both being NCAA qualifying B-cut times.

Competing in the B-final, Ethan Gogulski recorded the fastest time of any 200 back competitor (1:41.57), dropping 5.25 seconds from his prelim time and nearing his personal best.

Andres Puente (1:54.09) finished second in the 200 breast, dropping just under 2 seconds from his prelim time to lead four Aggies in the A-final.

The Aggies return to action on Dec. 3 as they travel to take on Incarnate Word in a dual-style meet.

Top Finishers:

200 back – Anze Fers Erzen – 1:42.26

100 free – David Oderinde – 44.56

200 breast – Andres Puente – 1:54.09

200 fly – Jace Brown – 1:50.27

400 free relay – Seth Reno, Kray Bray, David Oderinde, Mark Schnippenkoetter – 2:58.33