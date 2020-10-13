Texas A&M staying diligent with COVID-19 protocols after Florida stops football activities

Florida has reported five new positive cases within its program, and with the increased positive test results, the Gators are pausing all team activities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As of now, the Texas A&M football program is in the clear.



Coming off a 41 to 38 upset win over #4 Florida, the Aggies are staying diligent with COVID-19 protocols because the Gators have stopped all football activities.



Florida has reported five new positive cases within its program, and with the increased positive test results, the Gators are pausing all team activities.



In light of the news, Texas A&M athletic Ross Bjork issued the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"We have been in touch with officials at the University of Florida and have also reviewed the available data from the Kinexon contact tracing system deployed by the SEC. At this point, there has been no impact within our football program, but we will continue our regular testing regiment this week and stay diligent with all of our safety protocols.”



Per SEC guidelines, Texas A&M players were tested on Sunday following their game with Florida and again on Tuesday.

Florida's news comes less than four days after Gators head football coach, Dan Mullen, issued a decree for Florida fans to "pack The Swamp" with 90,000 fans, according to Florida sister station WTLV. Mullen attributed one of the reasons for his team's loss to Texas A&M was due to Aggie fans and crowd noise.

The university tweeted Tuesday afternoon that suspending the activities is "out of an abundance of caution." The program said it would evaluate the situation on Wednesday to determine if it will play LSU on Saturday.

