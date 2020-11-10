Texas A&M knocks off #4 Florida; Aggies get first home win over top five opponent since 2002

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired. Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s decisive kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach. Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.