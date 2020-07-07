Power 5 conference commissioners in wait and see mode in regards to football season; Testing players for COVID-19 will be expensive

UNDATED (AP) - Colleges might have to pay into the hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their football players and other athletes tested for coronavirus. Many athletic departments already are in financial binds because of declines in state funding and student fees stemming from the pandemic. Especially hard hit are the small-budget schools on the lower end of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Methods are being developed that would allow multiple athletes to be tested simultaneously. That would provide some cost savings. An individual coronavirus test now runs about $100.