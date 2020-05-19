Aggies land verbal commitment from offensive lineman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Recruiting is a big reason why Jimbo Fisher has a chance to win a title in Aggieland.



On Monday, A&M got great news with Magnolia offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff verbally committed to the Aggies.



A 3-star prospect according to 247 sports, Wykoff picked A&M over other offers from Texas, Penn State, and Notre Dame.



Of the nine verbal commitments for the Class of 2021, five are on the offensive side of the ball, which includes four-star dual threat quarterback Eli Stowers out of Denton Guyer.