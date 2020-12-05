Like many universities, football season generates more than half of the yearly revenue for Aggie athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Back and forth we go on what it's going to take to have a college football season.



NCAA president Mark Emmert has weighed in now by saying he doesn't believe the 2020 campaign will happen unless students are on campus.



Of all the conference commissioners and university presidents he's talked too, the general consensus is, if a schools doesn't re-open then they are not going to be playing sports in the fall.



There is optimism though that some rules and regulations can be relaxed.



In regards to Texas A&M, no games at Kyle Field would be a huge blow to the Aggie athletic department because the football program brings in over $80 million in revenue, which is half of A&M's operating budget.