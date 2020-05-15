Reports: SEC school presidents to vote on whether or not to allow players back on campus in June; Recruiting dead period extended

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We are quickly approaching the key date of May 31 when the current Southeastern Conference suspension of all in-person athletic activities will expire.



The big question, will the SEC extend the ban? Well, how ironic we are talking about this because according to multiple reports, league university presidents will vote soon on whether or not to allow their schools to open athletic facilities so athletics can come to campus for voluntary workouts.



The two opening dates up for debate are June 1 or June 15.



In the meantime, the NCAA Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period through June 30.



For football programs, like Texas A&M, this dead period is taking away an evaluation period as well as an official visit window for the class of 2021 prospects.



