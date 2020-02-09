Aggies defensive back Elijah Blades opts out; Jimbo Fisher remains confident in deep secondary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As for who Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher plans to start on both offense and defense in the season opener.



That answer is really clear at most positions besides at wide receiver opposite Jhamon Ausbon and in the secondary.



After Monday night though, we know cornerback Elijah Blades won't be in the rotation because blades has opted out of the 2020 season. Blades, who was likely going to start opposite Myles Jones, had three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks last year.