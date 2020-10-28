Aggie men's golf finishes third at Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate tournament

The Aggies kept pace with tournament champion Vanderbilt, but couldn’t hold off a charging Georgia squad that carded the low round of the day with a 13-under 271.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team placed third at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate after firing a 7-under par 277 in the final round on Tuesday at the Legends Club.

The Aggies kept pace with tournament champion Vanderbilt, but couldn’t hold off a charging Georgia squad that carded the low round of the day with a 13-under 271. For the tournament, the Aggies were an impressive 29-under par. Vanderbilt was victorious on its home course at 39-under, while Georgia took runner-up honors at 34-under.

All four of the Aggie scorers were under par in the final round. Junior Sam Bennett paced the Aggies with a 3-under 68 in a round that included five birdies and 12 pars and was only marred by a double-bogey on the 18th hole. Senior Dan Erickson contributed a 2-under 69 and seniors Walker Lee and Brandon Smith turned in 1-under 70s.

On the final individual leaderboard, Smith was the Aggies’ top finisher in a tie for third at 12-under (68-63-70). Sophomore William Paysse tied for 15th at 7-under (64-68-74), Bennett tied for 27th at 4-under (70-71-68), Lee tied for 40th at even par (70-73-70) and Erickson tied for 46th at 1-over (73-72-69).

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We placed third against a solid field and we gave it everything we had, but third place isn’t what this team is trying to do. There were a bunch of positives that the team can take from this finish, but they are not satisfied. We identified things that we need to correct and we’re ready to get back to College Station to get back to work.”

“Brandon (Smith) played a great tournament, and I could see that coming (at the Blessings Intercollegiate) in Arkansas. He played with a great deal of confidence. He hit a lot of fairways and he really had his putter going.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Final):

Place

Team

R1

R2

R3

Total

3

Texas A&M

272

274

277

823

T3

Brandon Smith

68

63

70

201

T15

William Paysse

64

68

74

206

T27

Sam Bennett

70

71

68

209

T40

Walker Lee

70

73

70

213

T46

Dan Erickson

73

72

69

214

Pl.

Team

Scores (To Par)

1

Vanderbilt

271-265-277=813 (-39)

2

Georgia

275-272-271=818 (-34)

3

Texas A&M

272-274-277=823 (-29)

T4

Florida

277-273-278=828 (-24)

T4

Tennessee

276-276-276=828 (-24)

T6

LSU

276-275-280=831(-21)

T6

Arkansas

272-280-279=831 (-21)

8

Ole Miss

276-281-276=833 (-19)

9

Alabama

279-278-277=834 (-18)

10

Auburn

278-287-272=837 (-15)

11

South Carolina

280-281-284=845 (-7)

12

Missouri

284-278-284=846 (-6)

13

Mississippi State

286-290-274=850 (-2)

14

Kentucky